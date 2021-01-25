TRAFFIC: Treacherous conditions in parts of Kildare as Weather Warning continues

Icy conditions have been reported in most parts of Co Kildare this morning with particular care advised on secondary and local roads which are less likely to have been gritted.

A Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice Warning remains in place for the entire country until 10am this morning.

Icy conditions have been reported on routes around Athy, particularly on the N78, the Carlow Rd (R417) and the Kilcullen Rd (R418).

In Co Wicklow, the Sally Gap and Wicklow Gap are both closed due to treacherous conditions.

Gardaí have advised to avoid all upland areas where possible due to icy conditions.

AA Roadwatch said to allow yourself more time to fully de-ice your car before setting out and remember, it can take up to ten times longer to stop a vehicle on icy roads. Slow down, avoid harsh manoeuvres and keep well back from whoever's in front.