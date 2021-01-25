Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, January 25

he death has occurred of Kathleen Byrne (née Joyce)

Woodlands, Castledermot, Kildare



Kathleen Byrne, Woodlands, Castledermot passed away on 24th January 2021 in the care of the staff at Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Joe, son Dominic and brother Michael. Sadly missed by her daughters Doris (Darcy) and Anne (Whelan) sons Joe, Alan and Nigel, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law Freda,Carmel and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Kathleen. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below.

Kathleen’s funeral cortège will be passing her residence at 1.30pm (approximately) on Tuesday afternoon, 26th January, on route to the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot, for 2pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Moone Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Pauline Crowley Mulpeter

St. Dominic’s Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of The Curragh Camp

Peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Declan, sons Conor and Declan, sister Trish, niece Kelly Crowley, brother-in-law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Pauline rest in peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleths Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Pauline's Funeral Mass will be lived streamed on

www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh ".

The death has occurred of Mylie Fitzpatrick

Ballycollane, Tullow, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare



Mylie Fitzpatrick, Ballycollane, Castledermot, peacefully in the tender, loving care of all the staff in Baltinglass Hospital. Mylie, devoted husband of Mary Jo and much loved father of Catherine, Myles, Hughie, Eddie and Bree. Deeply regretted by Mary Jo and family, his brother Jimmy, daughters-in-law Sharon, Heather and Ruth, sons-in-law John and Stephen. Grandchildren Sean, Niall, Tim, Laura, Sarah, Bobby, Alex, Ryan, Eva, Emily, Rebecca and Rachel, nieces, nephews, neighbours and his many good friends. Pre-deceased by his sisters Margaret, Kay and Mary, brothers John and Thomas.

Funeral Mass Tuesday at 11am it the Church of The Assumption, Castledermot followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines the funeral Mass is limited to family only. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Mylie's requiem Mass and burial will be live streamed on: http://funeralslive.ie/mylie-fitzpatrick/

For those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence can do so on the link below.

May Mylie Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Arthur Symes

Athlumney Wood, Navan, Meath / Finglas, Dublin / Prosperous, Kildare



Symes, Arthur, Athlumney Wood, Navan, Co. Meath and late of Finglas, Dublin, January 24th 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Annie and father of the late Baby Eve. Deeply regretted by his loving children Thomas, Lisa, Mandy, Jay, Noel, Rodney and Kathy, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, friends and Bob the dog.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Arthur. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Arthur's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 10.30am by clicking on the following link : https://www.navanparish.ie/livestream.

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interuptions or issues.

Arthur's funeral cortège will be leaving his residence at 10am approx on Wednesday morning. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Wall

20 Oak Lawns Carlow Road, Athy, Kildare / Carlow



John (Johnny) wall. 20 Oak Lawns, Carlow road Athy and formerly St Joseph`s Terrace Athy, on 23rd January 2021 at Naas General Hospital, Dearly beloved husband of Celine and Devoted Father of Bobby, Joan and Dermot, Johnny will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Ciara, Ellie, Liam, Ben, Francesca, Conor and Kevin, Brother Martin his Sister the late Clare, Brother in law, Sister in law, His children`s Parthers, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Extended Family Relatives and friends.

May Johnny`s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Michael Coyne

Canal Walk, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving brother Martin, sister-in-law Carol, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private cremation will take place.

The death has occurred of Sr. Patricia O'HARA

Holy Family Convent, Newbridge, Kildare / Tourlestrane, Sligo



O’HARA Sr. Patricia (Holy Family Convent, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Tourlestrane, Co. Sligo) January 23, 2021 at Naas Hospital; deeply regretted by her sisters, Bernadette and Mary,brother, Michael, nieces, nephews, extended family, her Community and Caring Staff at Holy Family Convent and many friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place in St. Conleth’s Parish Church on Monday (January 25) at 1.30pm followed by burial in St. Conleth’s Cemetery.

The funeral can be viewed on the parish webcam at www.newbridgeparish/webcam/

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences on the condolence section below on RIP.

The death has occurred of Billy Byrne

Crookstown Upper, Ballitore, Athy, Kildare



Billy Byrne, Crookstown Upper, Ballitore, Athy, Co. Kildare. January 22nd 2021 at Clover Lodge Nursing Home, Athy. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Lucy (Kelly), nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning, 25th January, in the Church of S.s. Mary and Laurence, Crookstown at 11am. Funeral cortège walking from Billy's residence at 10.45am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on

http://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place restricted to 10 people in church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current guidelines cannot please feel free to leave a message of condolence for Billy's family at the bottom of the page.

May Billy Rest In Peace