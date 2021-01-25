Design tender for Kildare social housing project to be invited this quarter

The approved social housing body, Cluid, expects to tender for a design team for a housing project at the former ESB lands in Leixlip in the first quarter of this year, a public meeting has been told.

At the Celbridge Leixlip Municipal District meeting on January 22, Cllr Bernard Caldwell had asked for an update of the proposed development on the site off Main Street Leixlip?

Members were told that initial proposals were prepared by Cluid and were recently responded to by the council’s Planning Department. “Cluid are reviewing comments and will develop a more detailed proposal. They expect to tender for a design team in Quarter 1, 2021.”

The plans could involve around 25 social houses.

On 16 October last, the committee was told that a second feasibility study was then being prepared by consultants appointed by the social housing body, Cluid and was due to be completed a week later, by October 23.

Officials did not expect an appointment to occur until the outcome from the feasibility study is concluded so that clear direction can be given to the Design Team.

They had then expected a Design Team to be appointed last November but this was “subject to a successful conclusion of the feasibility study following feedback from the internal departments within Kildare County Council.”

The former ESB site was bought by Kildare County Council over fifteen years ago.

There has been much discussion about it and over the years there were calls for the area to be used as a temporary parking area, to help bring business into Leixlip.