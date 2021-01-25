Maynooth University student wins Croí Laighean scholarship

Shane O’Sullivan has been announced as recipient of the Croí Laighean MU GAA Scholarship Croí Laighean Credit Union and Maynooth University are pleased to announce Shane O’Sullivan as the recipient of the Croí Laighean MU GAA Scholarship award worth €2,000.

The newly created annual scholarship, will see one student from Croí Laighean Credit Union’s common bond, who attends Maynooth University, awarded the Scholarship.

Speaking about the scholarship, Martin Fitzgerald, Community Relations Specialist with Croí Laighean Credit Union said “We are delighted to work with Maynooth University GAA on this scholarship. The goal of the scholarship is to support students, like Shane, in our community as they attend third level education”.

Martin continued, “Shane is a leader on and off the field in his local community. He is studying Business & Law in Maynooth University, is a member of Clane GAA and won an All-Ireland under 20 Football title with Kildare in 2018. We look forward to having a person of Shane O’Sullivan’s calibre associated with Croí Laighean Credit Union and we are proud to support him with this scholarship”.

Welcoming this announcement, Jenny Duffy, Head of GAA in Maynooth University said “Maynooth University GAA are delighted to partner with Croí Laighean Credit Union who are offering such a substantial scholarship award to a Maynooth University GAA athlete and member of the Croí Laighean common bond area.

This is a wonderful opportunity to further strengthen our links within our local communities. The aim of the MUGAA scholarship

programme is to offer talented GAA athletes the opportunity to develop their sporting potential with top-class facilities, high performance supports and outstanding coaching expertise, combined with an excellent academic career.

The MUGAA Club provides a holistic approach to developing our athletes as individual and team players throughout their academic journey”.

Jenny continued, “Shane O’Sullivan is a worthy recipient of the 2020/21 Croí Laighean MUGAA Scholarship. He is a proud Clane GAA man and is devoted to his club, county, college, and community. He illustrates a clear focus and is dedicated to his continued progress and development as a player and has a very bright future ahead of him."

Shane O’Sullivan, commenting on the scholarship announcement said, “I am privileged and blessed to be awarded with the Croí Laighean MU GAA scholarship that has allowed me to focus on my football and studies for 2021”.

Croí Laighean Credit Union now has over 38,000 members in its catchment area which stretches from Rhode, Co. Offaly in the West to Leixlip, Co. Kildare in the East with seven branches: Edenderry, Coill Dubh, Clane, Leixlip, Allenwood, Carbury and

Prosperous.