Flooding issues stalling nearby extension of a north Kildare cemetery, meeting hears

Flooding concerns are affecting plans for the nearby extension of Confey Cemetery in Leixlip and alternative sites will have to be considered, a public meeting has been told.

At the January 22 meeting of Kildare County Council’s Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District, Cllr Bernard Caldwell asked for an update on the extension of Confey cemetery.

The members were told that recent investigations by Kildare County Council, in conjunction with the HSE, found the ground in the lands adjacent to the existing cemetery at Confey to be unsuitable for interments. It will therefore not be possible to extend the cemetery. “Alternative sites will have to be considered,” they said of the council controlled cemetery.

Cllr Caldwell said this was “very very bad news.”

Cllr Nuala Killeen said a lot of people in Leixlip are very concerned over the future of Confey cemetery.

Cllr Caldwell said it appeared to him that the land to the left of the cemetery as one went up the Captain’s Hill was suitable for an extension even if the land to the right, which was full of springs, was not suitable.

He then asked about alternative sites in Confey?

Council official, Eamon Fagan said that “adjacent” meant both sides of the cemetery. “If you have suggestions for an alternative site we would be happy to hear them,” he said, referring to the Leixlip area specifically.

In another proposal, Cllr Caldwell asked that the council put in place more French drains in the current cemetery to alleviate flooding.

Members were told that the council “recently carried out detailed geotechnical investigations at Confey Graveyard, which found there to be little to no natural soakage in the underlying ground. Therefore, the installation of French drains would not serve any useful purpose in addressing groundwater issues.”

Regarding the French drains, Cllr Caldwell said he was not happy because flooding was not being removed.

He said he believed French drains would help and suggested them. “Flooding was really bad over Christmas,” he said.

If French drains would not work, some other method was needed, he said.