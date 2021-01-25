Horse stables being planned for the Nurney area
FILE PHOTO
Horse stables are being planned for the Nurney area.
A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council for the construction of four stable boxes and a tack room in the Kingsbog area.
Also in the designs is a dungstead and a three-bay hay storage shed.
A new recessed entrance is also proposed to facilitate this development, according to Construction Information Services.
Planning documents state that it is also intended to import non-hazardous soil and stone in order to raise the levels of the land of area 1.72 hectares by up to 1.5m.
In November, a planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council for the erection of nine horse stables at Brockagh, Robertstown for the rearing and training of horses.
Also proposed was a tackroom, rug room, feed store and hay storage shed.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on