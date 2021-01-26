Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, January 26

The death has occurred of Marion Morgan (née O'Sullivan)

Oaklawn Close, Leixlip, Kildare / Clonmel, Tipperary



Morgan (nee O'Sullivan), Marion, Oaklawn Close, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, January 22nd 2021, peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael Bernard (Benny), daughters Shirley and Lynette, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Daniel, Chloe, Kyle and Ellemae, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Marion. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below.

Marion's Funeral Cortége will be passing by her residence at approx 9:30am on Thursday morning. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Shanahan

Elm Hall, Celbridge, Kildare



Shanahan, Michael (Mick), Elm Hall, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, January 23rd 2021, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, after a long illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Ronan and Tony, daughters-in-law Barbara and Antoinette, his 6 beautiful grandchildren, the Collins family, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Michael. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11am by going to www.celstra.ie.

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Michael's funeral cortège will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth at 10.15am approx on Wednesday morning and will be passing his residence en route to St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 11am Funeral Mass. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Angela Warren

Curragh, Kildare



Warren, Angela (Curragh, Kildare), 25th January, 2021. Peacefully in Anna Gaynor House surrounded by her family. Re-united in heaven with her beloved parents Anne and Kevin. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Elizabeth, Olive, Anna and Bernie, brothers Kevin and Tommy, sisters-in-law Susan and Tracey, brother-in-law Stephen, Angela’s dear nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephew and all the caring staff and her friends in Anna Gaynor House.

May she rest in peace

In accordance with current Government guidelines and restrictions a private family funeral will take place for Angela. For those of you wishing to leave a message of sympathy please do so by using the online condolence book below.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Byrne (née Joyce)

Woodlands, Castledermot, Kildare



Kathleen Byrne, Woodlands, Castledermot passed away on 24th January 2021 in the care of the staff at Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Joe, son Dominic,her brother Michael and grandson Eoin . Sadly missed by her daughters Doris (Darcy) and Anne (Whelan) sons Joe, Alan and Nigel, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law Freda,Carmel and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Kathleen. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. The family would like to thank all the staff at Clover Lodge Nursing Home, Athy.

Kathleen’s funeral cortège will be passing her residence at 1.40pm (approximately) on Tuesday afternoon, 26th January, on route to the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot, for 2pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Moone Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: http://funeralslive.ie/ kathleen-byrne/

The death has occurred of Pauline Crowley Mulpeter

St. Dominic’s Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of The Curragh Camp

Peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Declan, sons Conor and Declan, sister Trish, niece Kelly Crowley, brother-in-law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Pauline rest in peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleths Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Pauline's Funeral Mass will be lived streamed on

www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh ".

The death has occurred of Mylie Fitzpatrick

Ballycollane, Tullow, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare



Mylie Fitzpatrick, Ballycollane, Castledermot, 24th January 2021, peacefully in the tender, loving care of all the staff in Baltinglass Hospital. Mylie, devoted husband of Mary Jo and much loved father of Catherine, Myles, Hughie, Eddie and Bree. Deeply regretted by Mary Jo and family, his brother Jimmy, daughters-in-law Sharon, Heather and Ruth, sons-in-law John and Stephen. Grandchildren Sean, Niall, Tim, Laura, Sarah, Bobby, Alex, Ryan, Eva, Emily, Rebecca and Rachel, nieces, nephews, neighbours and his many good friends. Pre-deceased by his sisters Margaret, Kay and Mary, brothers John and Thomas.

Funeral Mass Tuesday at 11am it the Church of The Assumption, Castledermot followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines the funeral Mass is limited to family only. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Mylie's requiem Mass and burial will be live streamed on: http://funeralslive.ie/mylie-fitzpatrick/

For those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence can do so on the link below.

May Mylie Rest In Peace