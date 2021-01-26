Good news for Kildare as €4m medical centre beside M7 gets green light

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for former HSE offices near Kill to be converted into a private medical centre.

Marsville House, beside the M7, is a protected Victorian two-storey period residence that has been vacant since 2013.

The overall project has a construction value of €4.5m, according to Construction Information Services.



The well-known property was constructed circa 1800s for use the private residence and dispensary of the local doctor and was subsequently purchased and operated by the HSE for several years.

The property is set on a large site area of around two acres.

Works which have been approved include extensive conservation repairs to Marsville House consisting of refurbishment and repair and installation of insulation.

Stone paving will be inserted in the rear courtyard for 14 car parking spaces.

The development includes the construction of 12 two storey three-bedroom terraced houses and three single-storey three-bedroom houses.

Also in the plans is an apartment block comprising three one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom apartments with rooflights and solar panels.

The proposed development will be accessed via the location of the existing gateway to Marsville House which is to be widened to 5.8m and the existing entrance piers will be reinstalled along with the provision for a new adjacent pedestrian access.

Also in planning documents are open spaces and landscaping.