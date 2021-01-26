Garda checkpoints continue to stop holidaymakers going to Dublin Airport

Gardaí were at Dublin Airport again today as they confirmed that foreign holidays are not deemed essential travel.

Officers at a checkpoint were enforcing the 5km from home travel limit.

Gardaí said: "Essential travel restrictions apply to flights from Dublin Airport.

"Holidays abroad are not deemed essential."

Reports suggested today that fines for those found outside the 5km travel limit who are intending to travel abroad will be increased from the current €100.

According to RTE, the increase has not been decided on yet but sources indicated it could rise to €500.

Additional gardaí are being deployed to ports and airports and Mr Martin said those found going outside their 5km limit will be subject to increased fines.

Gardaí have issued approximately 1,500 fines for non-essential travel in the past two weeks.

A series of checkpoints and high visibility patrols are continuing at public amenities across the country in support of public health regulations.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "The vast majority of people are complying with the non-essential travel regulations. We thank them for that.

"Unfortunately, there are still some people who are putting themselves, their loved ones and everyone they come into contact with at risk of getting COVID-19 by not complying with public health regulations. There are people dying and are seriously ill from COVID-19. Our health service and all who work in it are under serious pressure. People need to adhere to the public health regulations to help save lives and reduce that pressure.

"Please keep yourself and others safe by staying home. Only make essential journeys. Limit your contacts. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands.”