Death Notices for today: Wednesday, January 27

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) Brereton

Pagestown, Kilcloon, Meath / Coill Dubh, Kildare



In the loving care of his family at his home.

Matt, predeceased by his wife Christina and infant son Alan. Deeply regretted by his children Paul, Lorraine and Matthew, son-in-law Anthony, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Helen, grandchildren Noah, Maddox, Lillian, Sophie, Conor, Katie and Ava, brother-in-law Martin, sister-in-law Celia, sisters Elizabeth and Ellen, brothers Kit, Patrick, Andrew, Vincent, Ian and Noel, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He In Rest In Peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will take place for family in Kilcloon on Friday 29th at 11:00am. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below. Matthew's funeral cortège will travel from his home to Kilcloon church. Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

The death has occurred of Nancy Connolly (née McCourt)

Oakwood Avenue, Finglas, Dublin / Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Chapel Hill, Kildare Town.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at First Care Nursing Home, Finglas. Predeceased by her husband Joseph (Joe), brother Tom and sister in law Peg. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Lucy, Betty and Kate. Brother in law John, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

May Nancy Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, with a maximum of 10 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Thursday to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 1 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Thursday from 1 o'clock.



The death has occurred of Catherine (Frances) Kelly (née MacNamara)

Prague House, Kildare Town, Kildare / Kildysart, Clare



Formerly of Kildysart, Co. Clare

peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare Town. Wife of the late Peter. Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, Adrian, Deirdre, Gabriel, Brenda, Maeve and Jeanette, sons-in-law Martin, Jasbir and Howard, daughter-in-law Helen, and all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, with a maximum of 10 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Wednesday evening to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town at 5 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock.

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at The Carmelites Church, Kildare Town Facebook page.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam Dilís



The death has occurred of Ronald (Ronnie) Lynch

Kill, Rathangan, Kildare / Tuam, Galway / Rathangan, Offaly



Formerly of Kilconly, Tuam County Galway. Peacefully after a short illness at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law Aidan, grandsons Sean, Aaron, Daragh and Glen, brothers Cyril, Kenneth, Desmond, Charlie, Ivan and Geoffrey, sisters Olive, Irene and Adrienne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"AT REST"

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Friday at 1:20pm (travelling via Coolelan Cross) arriving The Parish Church Rathangan for Funeral Service at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Cooleghegan Cemetery (travelling via Kill Cross). People are welcome to stand along the route, in the vicinity of the church and in the cemetery with Strict Social Distancing in place.

You can leave your condolences on the Online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Ronnie's Funeral Service will be streamed live on

https://www.youtube.com/laoisfuneralslive/live

"Safe In The Arms Of Jesus"



The death has occurred of John Miller

Glenbawn, Athy, Kildare



Husband of the late Mary and brother of the late Martin. Deeply regretted by his loving son John, daughter Catherine, brothers Fran, Gerry and Tony, sisters Catherine, Statia, Agnes and Bernie, daughter-in-law Yoomi , son-in-law Damian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Leona and Kayla, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday morning (28th January) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.



The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) Ryan (née Stubbs)

Templeogue, Dublin / Kilkenny / Curragh, Kildare



Ryan (née Stubbs), Catherine (Kay) (Templeogue, Dublin 6W, late of Kilkenny and formerly of Curragh, Co. Kildare), January 25th, 2021 peacefully in the tender care of Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved wife of Danny and loving mother of Danny, Anita, Sinead and Liam. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, 10 adored grandchildren Kate, Ben, Anna, Emma, Olivia, Michael, Julia, Liam, Luke and Naoise, daughter-in-law Aoife, son-in-law Keith, brothers Liam, Seamus and Michael, sister Maly, sisters-in-law Anne, Monica and Marian, brother-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below “Condolences”.

Catherine's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning, January 29th, 2021, at 11am on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-jude-the-apostle-templeogue and afterwards Committal in Newlands Cross Crematorium https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.

The death has occurred of Ann Seale (née McGarry)

Oakvale, Stradbally, Laois / Athy, Kildare



Passed to her eternal reward on Tuesday, 26th January in Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. She was predeceased by her husband Jack, sisters Mary and Margaret and brother James. Ann will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Mary, Bessie and Bridie, her sons Bill, Jim and Fran, her son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Ní imithe uainn atá sí ach imithe romhainn

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday morning (27th January) in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally, limited to 10 people. The mass will be livestreamed , see www.streamlive.ie.

Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath. In line with government advice and to ensure everybodys safety Ann's funeral will take place with family only, please. We ask that everybody that knew Ann would say a prayer in her memory.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.