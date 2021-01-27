Lidl announces 110 new jobs across Kildare operations

Lidl Ireland is to recruit more than 110 new employees to its Co Kildare-based operations this year in a variety of operational and office-based roles across its store network of 10 locations and regional distribution centre in Newbridge.

The new roles are being created to support Lidl’s growing footprint of stores across the region, and will include a market leading benefits package, award-winning learning, development and progression opportunities within in the business.

Lidl was recently awarded Best Covid-19 Response by a Retailer at the Irish Quality Food Awards.

Lidl has now also committed to a €2 million investment in a Covid Employee Bonus for all employees on the island of Ireland, with €173,500 allocated to Kildare-based employees.

Maeve McCleane, Director of Human Resources at Lidl Ireland, said: “Since the onset of the pandemic our teams have demonstrated incredible agility, selflessness and dedication in serving our local communities, ensuring that our customers across the county had access to the food and supplies they needed.

"I am pleased to confirm this significant investment in the form of a third bonus to recognise their phenomenal contribution as frontline workers during an exceptionally challenging time.”