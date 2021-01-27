Kildare Gardaí issue alert about rising cases of "Bank Jugging"

Bank Jugging occurs when a thief parks outside of a bank and watches patiently as customers go in and out.

The suspect targets anyone who comes out with a bank bag, coin box or bank envelope that looks like they may have a large amount of cash.

They then follow the customer and break into their car or steal from the victim directly. There has ben a number of reported cases in Kildare and other areas over the past year.

Most often the crime occurs at the destination the victim stops at after leaving the bank such as a restaurant, shop or their home. When the customer attempts to leave their vehicle they are robbed.

"Bank Juggers" often park where they have clear visibility of the front door or the ATM. If the line of visibility is obscured they will change parking spots.

Be aware of vehicles that park but whose occupants fail to enter the bank. Do not ignore it. Let security staff know or call the Gardaí.

How to prevent Bank Jugging:

• Be aware of your surroundings, especially if something seems strange as you enter the bank.

• Conceal your bank deposit bags, coin boxes or envelopes as you enter and leave the bank.

• Take your bank bag or envelope with you into your next destination. Don’t hide it in your vehicle.

• Always vary your routes and times of cash drops and collections.

• Consider using electronic funds transfer rather than depositing or withdrawing cash.

• If you feel like you are being followed, call 999 and drive to a Garda station.