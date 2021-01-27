Kildare livestock breeders' club raises money for St Brigid's Hospice

In the last number of years at its AGM, the Kildare Friesian Breeders Club has held a raffle the proceeds of which went to a deserving charity within the Club area of Kildare/West Wicklow.

This year, because of Covid-19, no AGM was held so the Club made a fundraising appeal to its 80 members resulting in €2,000 euro in donations.

The money has been given to St Brigid's Hospice in the Curragh.

The Club named this year's fund the "Joan Lambert Memorial Fund" in memory of Joan who was a founder member and long time secretary of the Club. Sadly, Joan passed away just over a year ago.

Club PRO John O'Dea said: "It is our hope to resume our Club's activities as soon as the pandemic is over."







