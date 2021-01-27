Have you seen Seán? Garda appeal over missing man

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 54 year old Seán Spellman.

Seán is missing from his home in Taughmaconnell, Co. Roscommon since the afternoon of Saturday 16th January.

Sean was last seen when he left the family home at 2.30p.m. on Saturday morning.

Sean was later seen on CCTV walking out of the town in the direction of Grace Road, Athlone, Co. Westmeath at around 6p.m.

Sean is described at being 5' 10" in height, with a slim build and bald.

When last seen Sean was wearing black rain jacket, black trousers, a grey, white and black stripped jumper, grey shoes with a beige sole.

Gardaí and family are concerned for Sean's safety.

Anyone with any information on Sean’s whereabouts are asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 6638300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.