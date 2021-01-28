Online art exhibition by Kildare artists

A Kildare service for people with physical disabilities has launched an online art exhibition with nineteen artists from various areas including Derrinturn, Naas, Sallins, Broadford, Johnstown, Kilcock, Leixlip, Celbridge, Maynooth, Prosperous and Coill Dubh

Lockdown Art Exhibition.

The John Sullivan Resource and Outreach Centre (IWA) in Clane, has created a Lockdown Art Exhibition, which can be viewed in under five minutes.

The artists include Aidan Cummins and Brid Walsh, both from Naas; John Fox, Derrinturn; Jim Daly, Sallins; Brigid Lally, Broadford; Grainne Sugars, Johnstown; Geraldine Donagher and Joe Byrne, both Kilcock; Maureen Walsh, Teresa Kenny, Sabina Maher and Grace Hudson, all from Leixlip; Sharon Christie, Siobhan Hayden, Trudy Conway and Marie Nolan, all four from Celbridge; Geraldine Masterson, Coill Dubh; Betty Broekhuizen, Maynooth and Fergus McCormack, Prosperous.

The Centre offers services for people with physical disabilities who live in the north Kildare area.

Spokesperson, Eileen O’Brien, said the exhibition is only a small selection of the lovely work produced by its members.

Ms O’Brien thanked Kildare County Council and Creative Ireland for supporting them during these challenging times.

She said that due to the COVID19 virus, 2020 was an especially difficult year for their members due to the many lockdowns. “During the various lockdowns, when our members could not come to the Resource and Outreach Centre, we changed our service to phone calls, providing dinners and activity packs or anything else our members may have needed (prescriptions/shopping/etc).”

She said the Centre got funding from Kildare County Council Creative Ireland Arts Project during 2020 and this helped them purchase material for art/activity packs.

These packs were delivered to members every few weeks and members engaged in the project.

They have now created an online Art exhibition which can be viewed by the following link

https://www.facebook.com/irishwheelchairassociation/videos/862153564568885/