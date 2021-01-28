Opinions sought on major new plans for Rathangan town centre

Opinions are being sought on a raft of proposals planned for Rathangan town centre.

Members of the public are being asked to give their views to Kildare County Council by Tuesday, 9 March.

The council wants to widen the footpaths, carry out resurfacing, upgrade street furniture and street lighting as well as the replacement of existing trees with new and additional trees. Five existing trees are to be removed with 14 replacements planned.

The local authority also wants to formalise car parking spaces and resurfacing, including additional disabled parking bays. The plans include the sensitive restoration of the water pump, the re-design of the ‘William A Byrne’ memorial garden, welcome signage at approach to town, and gateway feature artworks on approach roads.

New street lighting columns and pedestrian feature lighting are to replace the existing ones.

Plans can be viewed by making an appointment with Kildare County Council. Bookings can be made online at http://kildare.ie/countycouncil/OnlineBookingSystem/

Details of the proposed development are also available online at http://www.kildare.ie/countycouncil/AllServices/Planning/Part8Schemes/ or https://consult.kildarecoco.ie/en/browse

Submissions or observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the development will be situated, may be made online at https://consult.kildarecoco.ie/en/browse