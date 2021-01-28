Kildare gardai report excellent compliance with Covid rules

Gardai were out on the beat in Clane recently to lend a helping hand and ensure people were obeying the lockdown rules.

"Sgt Flannery and Garda Smyth from Clane were happy to report great compliance with Covid-19 guidelines as they were out on the beat around Clane yesterday," said the Kildare Garda Division on Facebook.

"They were also checking on vulnerable people in the community, with the help of our little friend. We are here to help. If you need any assistance or know someone who does please contact your local garda station."

Here is the gardai's little friend in question perched on the bicycle saddle