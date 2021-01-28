Two vehicles seized by Kildare gardai
Operation Fanacht
Photo courtesy of Garda twitter account
Kildare gardai seized two cars yesterday after stopping them at a checkpoint.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were carrying out their duties as part of #OperationFanacht.
They found one vehicle was uninsured, and the other was driven by an unaccompanied learner with no L plates. They had the cars taken away.
Gardai said fixed charge penalty notices were issued to both drivers.
