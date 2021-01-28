Virtual AGMs for some Kildare Credit Unions

With the current lockdown firmly in place for the coming weeks, credit unions across the county are looking at their options when it comes to holding their AGMs.

Life Credit Union, which covers Naas, Newbridge and Maynooth is planning a virtual AGM this year.

“With the current restrictions and not knowing when those will end, we will be holding our AGM virtually this year,” said a spokesperson.

“We have a proposed date of March 23, so we are busy working to get everything in order for then.”

With regard to its annual report, that is in the process of being signed off at present.

Kildare Credit Union is also adapting to the reality of the situation.

“The AGM of Kildare Credit Union has been held in November for the last number of years but that has not been possible this year due to public health guidance regarding Covid-19,” said a spokesperson.

” A credit union is required to hold its AGM by January 31 of the following year. The Government are currently changing the legislation around AGMs which will allow an extension of the period for the 2020 AGM to 30 April 2021. The change in legislation will also allow for virtual AGMs.”

It said the accounts have been audited and the Central Bank has given permission for the 2020 AGM to proceed.

“However, the Board of Directors of Kildare Credit Union has taken the decision to delay the 2020 AGM.

” It is the preference of the Board to hold a traditional, physical AGM. It is hoped that if the country reaches Level 2 on the ‘National Framework for Living with Covid-19’ that an AGM will be held at that time. The Board will keep the situation under review and keep members updated.”

It also stated that following Central Bank guidance and the uncertainty caused by Covid-19 and Brexit, the board is not proposing to pay a dividend or interest rebate for 2020.

Meanwhile, Croi Laighean Credit Union, which covers Clane, Coill Dubh, Leixlip and Edenderry, has not yet made a decision on its AGM.

"We have not made a decision on how to hold our AGM. We are currently reviewing HSE guidelines. We have until April to hold the AGM and will update you as soon as we have finalised our date," said a spokesperson.