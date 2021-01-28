Kildare is low down on Department anti dumping grants list

Almost €8 million in grants for anti dumping initiatives has been paid across the State between 2018 and 2020 but Kildare has received the third lowest amount over the three years, according to figures released to Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy in the Dail.

Deputy Murphy asked the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications the specific funding streams available to local authorities to apply for; the amount that has been given by county; the amount awarded under each scheme in each of the years 2018 to 2020.

The figures, given in writing on January 27, did not include any for this year but showed that €7,803,567 was granted across all local authorities.

Comparing them, it emerged that Kildare received the third lowest amount for the three years from 2018-2020, a total of €114,627.

This comprised €28,239 in 2018, €30,976 in 2019 and €38,023.

Kildare’s neighbour, Wicklow, got €160,342 but Meath received the 5th highest in the State, €334,338.

There were figures given for eleven other schemes, most of which funding went to one or two local authorities, but not to Kildare.

There are other forms of funding from the Department to local authorities, it should be noted.