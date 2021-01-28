Call for local authority to take back domestic waste service

Kildare County Council has been asked to take back the domestic waste collection service from private companies.

But the council’s Director of Services is against the idea.

The matter is to go for consideration to the council’s Environmental Strategic Policy Committee (SPC).

After debate at the January 25 meeting of the council, the proposer, Cllr Noel Connolly, said he was surprised with the support from some members.

At the January 25 meeting of the council, Cllr Connolly proposed that the council recognises that domestic waste collection should be in the control and ownership of local authorities and that a consistent service should be offered to all homes county wide, including glass and organic waste collection.

He also called for the remunicipalisation of waste collection within the next three years.

Cllr Connolly said that with the current system brown bins were not collected in some areas.

He said the current system was bad for economies of scale with numerous lorries collecting in some areas.

The current system had led to illegal dumping.

He argued the private system was more expensive and provided a lower quality of service.

Cllr Connolly said an option was for each municipal district to put out a tender.

Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer supported the motion saying that there was no choice of companies in some areas.

Cllr Kevin Duffy supported the principle but that the matter should go to the council’s Environmental Strategic Policy Committee to be researched.

Cllr Ciara Galvin supported the motion.

She said she thought it would be more controversial among councillors and believed it would tackle the issues of illegal dumping.

She said a number of trade unions had asked for the remunicipalisation of the waste service in Dublin, which was not too different to parts of Kildare.

The cost of outsourcing the service to the private sector has been a lowering of workers rights.

Cllr Naoise O’Cearuil was supportive, saying the issue could go to the SPC.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy was disappointed it came at the end of the meeting and raised the question of cost. She said that rather than the issue disappear into the SPC they needed a cost benefit analysis about remunicipalisation.

Cllr Chris Pender said remunicipalisation would be an amazing step for the council.

Cllr Bernard Caldwell said 30% of the population had no bins. Are the bin suppliers not talking to each other, he asked?

Cllr Aidan Farrelly said it should go to the SPC and be dealt with quickly.

Cllr Fintan Brett urged caution.He wanted to see a report before any decision which would cost millions was taken. Cllr Michael Coleman agreed with that.

In a report to members, Director of Services, Joe Boland said: By way of background, the Council did provide a domestic waste collection service up to 2011. It ceased to provide this service from this time for a number of reasons including escalating costs and the involvement of the private sector had become significantly more embedded which was impinging on market share and feasibility.

Mr Boland said a number of reports were presented to the elected members at the time and accepted. “A particular factor related to the extent to which the council’s customer base was comprised of waiver customers i.e., those who were receiving the service either for free or at a reduced rate.”

“Following a thorough review, the Council ceased providing this service and, in addition, entered into a concession contract for the operation of Sillot Hill (civic amenity site and transfer station) as well as the Athy facility. The culmination of these decisions resulted in the elimination of significant losses and the Council being in a better position to finance other valuable services. Transitional arrangements were also put in place in respect of the Council’s then existing customers with the new service provider [AES].”



Mr Boland said: “Realistically, it is not now practical to re-enter this market for a number of reasons. In light of the extent of competition, it would be really difficult to recapture market share in a meaningful way.

He also said there would also likely be very significant costs involved, which, in turn, would impinge on the council’s ability to provide other key services.

Concluding Mr Boland said: “More fundamentally, such would also require significant change in Government policy which is unlikely to be forthcoming in light of the applicability of the EU Competition Directive. As matters stand, approximately 95% of the county is served by a kerbside collection which also, in the larger towns, includes a recycling and organic element, supplemented by a network of bring/bottle banks.”

He also said the motion should go to the finance committee as well as the Environment SPC.

Fiona Millane, A/Head of Finance, said it should go to the SPC first.

Mr Boland urged “a lot of caution.”