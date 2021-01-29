Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, January 29

The death has occurred of Ger Doran

10 Dooley`s Terrace, Athy, Kildare

Deeply regretted by his loving cousin Esther, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Peter EARLY

Lakeside Park, Naas, Kildare



Loving husband of the late Seppie and devoted father of the late Michelle. Sadly missed by his loving sons David, Peter, Brian andJohn Paul, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law, extended family, friends and neignbours.

“May He Rest In Peace”

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Burial afterwards in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Frank Foster

Prosperous, Kildare



Foster, Frank, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, January 27th 2021, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of the late Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving children Aileen, Damien, Emer and Fiona, son-in-law Larry, grandchildren Mason and Sophia, partner Marguerite, sisters Maeve and Carmel, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and Colleagues in CIE.

Rest In Peace

Due to the current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Frank. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below.

Frank's Funeral Mass can be viewed Saturday morning at 11am by going to www.prosperousparish.net

Frank's funeral cortége will be leaving his residence on Saturday morning at 10.40 approx. to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Christina (Chris) Lawler (née Brennan)

Naas Road, Newbridge, Kildare



Lawler, Christina (Chris) nee Brennan, Naas Rd., Newbridge, 28th January 2021. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Beech Park nursing home, Kildare. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jackie, children Richard, Elizabeth & John, daughters-in-law, Louise & Nuala, son-in-law Damien, grandchildren Lauren, Emma, & Ronan, sisters Kathleen & Maureen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Christina Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy funeral home to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass on Saturday. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Christina’s funeral will be live-streamed on www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message below. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Sr. Ellen Teresa BUTLER

Holy Family Convent, Naas Road, Newbridge, Kildare / Kilmoganny, Kilkenny



BUTLER Sr. Ellen Teresa (Holy Family Convent, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny) January 27, 2021. Deeply regretted by her sister, Clare, nieces, nephews, her extended family, the Community and Staff at Holy Family Convent, all Holy Family Members and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place in St. Conleth’s Parish Church on Friday, January 29 at 11 am and can be viewed on the parish webcam at https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam-1. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences on the condolence section below on RIP.

The death has occurred of Bernie Doran (née Doyle)

Lullymore, Rathangan, Kildare



Wife of the late John and sister of the late Paddy. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Beechpark Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Ann-Marie and Colette, sisters Mary and Sheila, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bernie Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, with a maximum of 10 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Friday to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Derrinturn for requiem mass at 1:30 pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who may have wished to attend but now cannot may view on Friday from 1-30pm at the following link . https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzy) Jordan

Loughbollard, Clane, Kildare



Jordan, Elizabeth (Lizzy), Loughbollard, Clane, Co. Kildare, January 26th 2020, suddenly at home, deeply regretted by her loving children Amanda, Oliver, Sean and Eoín, grandchildren, mother Betty, sisters Maggie and Hilda, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Elizabeth. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Elizabeth's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning at 10.30am by going to

www.claneparish.com

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.