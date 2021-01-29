Kildare landmark St Brigid's Cathedral to be illuminated by campaigners

To celebrate Brigid’s Day the Herstory Light Show by Dodeca will illuminate iconic landmarks across Ireland on Sunday and Monday, including St Brigid's Cathedral in Kildare town.

The campaign is in honour of St Brigid's Day on Monday and causes such as Mother & Baby Homes' victims and the Black Lives Matter movement.

St Brigid's Cathedral will be illuminated between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Monday.

The first of February marks the beginning of Spring and the Celtic festival of Imbolc, once honoured as the feast of the goddess.

Herstory is calling on the Irish public and our diaspora to sign the petition to make Brigid’s Day a national holiday and celebrate Ireland’s triple goddess and matron Saint Brigid equally to our world-renowned patron Saint Patrick.

From the shadows into the light, castles, cathedrals and historic sites will illuminate in honour of the mothers and children who suffered in the Mother & Baby Homes; featuring portraits of the survivors by Karen Morgan, powerful haiku poetry by Laura Murphy, and thought-provoking art from the Stay with Me Show curated by activist Rachael Keogh and journalist Alison O’ Reilly.

A specially commissioned photographic series created by photographer Myriam Riand and conceptual artist Áine O’ Brien reclaims and reimagines the mother archetype that has been historically dictated and defined by Church and

State.

Melanie Lynch, Founder of Herstory said:

"Now Mná na hÉireann are reclaiming our sovereignty, sexuality and spirituality.

"The Herstory Light Show also features a special tribute to the heroines and heroes of the pandemic: women and men who have battled the virus and the everyday heroes who have played a role in these challenging times including domestic violence services, teachers, farmers, shopkeepers, cleaners, bus- drivers, journalists, nurses, doctors, and more.

“Women's achievements and struggles have been lost in the shadows for too long, resulting in global inequality and a regression of women's rights.

"That's why Herstory is harnessing the alchemical power of light, to celebrate women and equality, spotlight inequality, and create visions for a World of Equals."