Kildare man smeared blood over garda station - claim

A man smeared blood over a Garda station cell, it was alleged in court.

Leigh Hughes, 35, whose address was given as 3512 Bishopsland, Kildare, faces an allegation of criminal damage on October 20 last.

The court heard the incident arose out of a domestic dispute at Bishopsland at 8.40pm.

Sgt Brian Jacob said the defendant damaged a car bonnet while fighting with two women.

He claimed at Naas District Court on January 15 that the defendant was extremely violent and was covered in blood “from the altercation.”

He added he smeared blood on the cell wall and door up to the ceiling.

Sgt Jacob further claimed the defendant damaged a light in the cell.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case for a preparation of a book of evidence. He indicated he would refuse jurisdiction, meaning the case is likely to be heard in the Circuit Court, and remanded the defendant on bail to another court hearing scheduled for April 15.