KILDARE WEATHER: Risk of snow and sleet on Sunday

Today will be mostly cloudy across Leinster with a mixture of dry weather, patchy rain and drizzle, according to Met Eireann.

The national weather forecaster predicts highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

Late this evening, rain is expected in the south of the province, spreading northwards.

"It will be heavy in many areas with spot flooding in places. It will fall as sleet or snow on high ground overnight, especially in Wicklow. It will be quite windy also with fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of 3 or 4 degrees," it says.

Rain and sleet will continue on Saturday morning, with snow on high ground, gradually clearing through the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures are expected to drop between 3 to 5 degrees with gusty winds.

Temperatures are expected to fall to between -1 and 2 degrees overnight bringing a sharp frost. Rain and sleet will develop in the west overnight.

"On Sunday morning rain and sleet will spread eastwards across the country, falling as snow in places, especially over the northern half of the country. The rain and sleet will continue for the rest of the day and throughout Sunday night, with snow possible in Ulster," adds Met Eireann.

Temperatures are expected to range between 1 to 4 degrees but will fall to between 0 and 6 degrees on Sunday night.

"Monday will be cold and mostly cloudy with further falls of rain and sleet, with snow possible in northern areas. Highest afternoon temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees, coldest in Ulster with moderate southeast winds, becoming southerly and freshening. A band of rain will spread northeastwards throughout the evening and night, and will clear overnight with showers following. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with moderate to fresh southeast winds," says the national forecaster.