Man allegedly involved in Newbridge mugging has case adjourned

A man allegedly involved in a mugging in Newbridge appeared at Naas District Court on January 28.

Mark Moorhouse, 39, whose address was given as Peter McVerry Trust House, Eyre Street, Newbridge, faces an allegation of the theft of a Samsung mobile phone worth €230 and some €397 in cash.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the Whitewater shopping centre in Newbridge on October 27 last.

The court heard that the defendant was arrested at the Peter McVerry hostel and converted to Newbridge garda station where he was charged.

Sgt Brian Jacob told the court that the injured party was knocked to the ground and kicked to the head and ribs, suffering a cut to his eyebrow and he had blood on his face.

The defendant was remanded on bail provided he remains at the hostel and signs on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Newbridge garda station between 9am and 9pm.

He must also observe a curfew between 10pm and 5am and have no contact with the injured party.

The case was adjourned until March 4.