Driver not seriously injured in two vehicle Kildare collision

Gardaí attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the Main Street in Rathangan, County Kildare, today, Friday, January 29, at approximately 1.15pm.

Gardai say the driver of one vehicle received non-serious injuries during the collision and that enquiries are ongoing.

We understand that it appears that one vehicle, a 4x4 vehicle, lost control and veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting the back of a stationary car, bollards and pedestrian lights.

We also understand that the driver of the vehicle which veered across the road was taken to hospital with chest injuries and that the occupant of the second vehicle was uninjured.