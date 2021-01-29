Have you seen Michael? Gardaí launch missing person's appeal

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Michael McDonald who has been missing from the South Circular Road area of Dublin 8 since yesterday.

Michael is described as being 5’ 6” in height of slight build with short brown hair.

When last seen Michael was wearing a navy blue jacket, track suit and body warmer along with black runners.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Michael is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda station on 01 666 9700, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.