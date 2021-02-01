No delay at Naas pedestrian crossing

Pedestrians crossing the busiest route in Naas are not being unduly delayed.

Cllr Bill Clear said the crossing at Hollywood Park on the Sallins Road has been altered “to make pedestrians wait longer to cross.”

He told a Naas Municipal district meeting that people have to wait ”longer than you would normally expect.”

However according to KCC no modifications have been carried out at this pedestrian crossing.

The meeting was told the crossing is fitted with motion vehicle detectors (MVDs) which detect the presence of traffic – if the push button is pressed for the pedestrian phase and vehicles are present the traffic signal controller will allow traffic to flow until a gap in traffic or up to a pre-set time.

If no traffic is present the “green man” will be called almost immediately. Therefore the wait time for pedestrians may vary depending on the local conditions at that time.

This method of control is considered the optimum balance between traffic flow and pedestrian safety, according to KCC and it recently instructed the traffic signals maintenance contractor to attend the site - and it was found to be functioning normally.