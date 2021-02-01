Child changing facility in pipeline for Kildare County Council offices shortly

Work is continuing on the provision of a Changing Places facility at Kildare County Council (KCC), Kildare county council, Ide Cussen said today.

A bit of good news,” said Cllr Cussen when she heard last year that the council (KCC) was putting in a ‘Changing Places’ facility at council headquarters at Aras Chill Dara.

She had asked for the facility so that those with disabilities will have somewhere private to go and can be accompanied by people who can help them, when required.

The facility is being installed as part of the refurbishment programme for Aras Chill Dara for 2021 and will be done in the first quarter of this year.

Cllr Cussen said work is continuing and the council is taking care with the work.