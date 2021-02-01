Maynooth University welcomes science funding research money

Maynooth University (MU) has welcomed an investment of €193 million in five Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centres for a further five years announced today by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris.

The investment is set to benefit the whole country with 17 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including Maynooth University, partnering in Centres.

The money will support around 1,060 graduate and postdoctoral students and research fellows across the five Centres, ADAPT, CONNECT, LERO, CÚRAM and iCrag.

The investment breakdown per Centre (including overheads) is: ADAPT: €42,090,078; CONNECT: €38,864,909; CÚRAM: €46,372,380; iCRAG: €28,273,066 and Lero: €37,449,510

The investment is further backed by significant industry support from 200 industry partners committing over €91 million in cash and in-kind contributions.

The research areas focused on by the five Centres, which are in their second phase, will include smart medical devices, e-health, telecommunications networks, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, smart cities, artificial intelligence, ethics and data privacy, as well as applied geosciences, energy security and marine resources.

The SFI Research Centres Programme was first launched in 2012 to achieve this objective. There are currently sixteen SFI Research Centres, established through a cumulative investment of €684 million from Government through SFI, and a further €466 million committed by industry.

Minister Simon Harris said the investment will ensure that Ireland is prepared for the changes and disruption that it is facing in addressing global societal and economic challenges.

Prof Ray O’Neill, Vice President of Research and Innovation at MU, said the investment announced today will further support MU to extend our innovative STEM and social science research in partnership with Irish enterprise.

Among key MU staff involved are: Prof Aphra Kerr, Department of Sociology and MU Social Sciences Institute, who has been appointed partner institution lead by ADAPT at Maynooth University; Prof Brian Donnellan, School of Business and Innovation Value Institute, is leading research at Maynooth for Lero, the Irish Software Research Centre; Prof Markus Helfert, School of Business and Innovation Value Institute, is leading research at Lero and ADAPT; Prof Ronan Farrell, Dept of Electronic Engineering and Hamilton Institute, is leading a team at CONNECT, the Research Centre for Future Networks and Communications; Prof David Malone, Hamilton Institute and Dept of Mathematics and Statistics, is leading research and outreach in CONNECT and Prof Tim McCarthy, National Centre for Geocomputation, leads research projects in iCrag.

The 200 industry collaborators will include multinational companies (47%), SMEs (32%) and other consortium groups (21%) based in Ireland and internationally.

The five Centres are partnered with companies such as Accenture, Analog Devices, ARUP, Benetel, Cisco, Combilift, Dairymaster, Dell, Dense Air, Deutsche Bank, eBay, Fidelity Investments, Glandore, Huawei, IBM, Informatica, Intel, Kostal, Logitech, Mazda, Microsoft, Nexalus, Ocuco, Ryanair, Salaso Healthcare, United Technologies, Valeo, Xperi and Xilinx.