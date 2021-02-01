New standard achievement for Kildare brewery

A Kildare beer company said it has newly achieved a world food standard.

The Kildare based Rye River Brewing company said that it now holds an important world certification standard.



The company said that following 18 months of investment, planning and preparation, it has achieved BRC Certification and is now the only independent craft brewery in Ireland to hold BRC Certification.

A spokesperson for the Celbridge based company said Brand Reputation through Compliance (BRC), is an international Food Safety Management Systems standard and is one of the Global Food Safety Initiatives recognized certification schemes. The BRC certification gives audited brands an internationally recognised mark of food quality, safety, and responsibility.

Company CEO, Tom Cronin said it was “a huge achievement and is a testament to the hard work put in by our dedicated team, throughout these challenging times.”

Mr Cronin said it is the culmination of 18 months’ work and “it further solidifies the company’s standing as a world class manufacturing site, further backing up its credentials as the World’s Most Decorated Brewery in 2020.”