Council to support Government's action plan in wake of report on Mother and Baby Homes

Kildare County Council has committed to taking part in a Government action plan following the damning report by the Commission into Mother and Baby Homes.

The findings were critical of the former Kildare County Home in Athy which was operated by the council.

A Council spokesperson said the local authority would fully support local measures in the Government’s follow-up plan which prioritises helping survivors get access to personal information and allowing dignified burials and memorials.

Cllr Aoife Breslin told the Leader: “As Cathaoirleach of Athy and as a woman, I’m deeply appalled and ashamed of the findings into the former County Home.”

Cllr Breslin added: “We need to acknowledge this horrific period in our history. The eight-point action plan needs to be put in place immediately and unreservedly.”

The County Home in Athy, which was on the site of what is now St Vincent’s Hospital, housed unmarried mothers and their children.

The report from the Commission of Investigation stated that mothers and children often experienced much worse physical conditions in County Homes as they had to carry out onerous and unpleasant work for which they were not paid for several years.A KCC spokesperson told the Leader: “Following the publication of the Final Report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes, An Taoiseach issued a formal apology on behalf of the State to former residents of Mother and Baby Homes. Kildare County Council wishes to echo the sentiments expressed by An Taoiseach, and in particular, for the former residents of the County Home in Athy.

“The Government now intends to give detailed consideration to the Report over the coming months with a view to developing a comprehensive Government Action Plan spanning eight themes, as follows: a survivor-centred approach, an apology, access to personal information, archiving and databases, education and research, memorialisation, restorative recognition, and dignified burial.

“Kildare County Council welcomes this and will actively participate with Government in furthering the development of the Government Action Plan as it relates to local government.

“We are committed to supporting local measures in Kildare, that form part of the suite of follow-up actions.”

Athy-based local politician, Cllr Veralouise Behan said: “The emotional, mental and physical cruelty experienced by the young women and their children, my heart goes out to them. I hope something like this never happens again.

“I firmly believe that these babies, and their mothers are all our families; both in Athy and across the country.

“They are our grand aunts, and uncles, they are our families. We should honour them. They are our citizens.”

The politician added: “They were wronged by the Church and State. It shouldn’t have ever happened, I hope it never happens again. We can’t change our cultural heritage around how women were treated but we can begin a new, cultural approach, and every day each one of us, who values equality and fairness, needs to demonstrate that.”