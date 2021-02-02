'Climate change centre' idea discussed for middle of Newbridge

Kildare County Council said it is ‘broadly’ looking at setting up a ‘national climate action training centre’ in the middle of Newbridge.

The local authority said the idea was at an early stage and was dependent on factors such as an appropriate site and funding.

Cllr Noel Heavy had tabled a motion at the monthly municipal meeting calling on the council to commit to promoting and facilitating the establishment of a research institute as part of a public realm development in the area of St Conleth’s square and the Bord Na Móna complex in Newbridge.

Mairead Hunt, a senior executive officer with the public realm section of the council, responded: “This is a worthwhile motion and it aligns with the thinking of the Strategic Projects & Public Realm team.

“The Public Realm team has been looking broadly at the possibility of the establishment of a national climate action training centre at this location and is currently considering the merits, or otherwise, of progressing this idea to preliminary appraisal stage.

“This could also possibly encompass some research aspects.

“This idea is at a very early and formative stage and, clearly, will be contingent on a number of significant challenges being overcome including; identifying a lead partner, site assembly, finance, feasibility, planning etc.”

The council official thanked Cllr Heavey for his contribution.

Cllr Heavey said a large proportion of peatland and marginal farming land in Kildare will become even more unsustainable as future climate change directives are implemented “unless we act urgently to renew its viability by harnessing the most up to date research findings around the sustainable development of these lands.”

Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer said that any local initiative that promotes research and development was very welcome.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle said the proposal had lots of merit. and would be a very worthwhile project.