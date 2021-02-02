Councillors vote to close of laneway in Newbridge residential area

A laneway in a residential estate in Newbridge has been legally closed as it has been the scene of antisocial behaviour by a small minority over several years.

Councillors voted to approve the proposed extinguishment of a public right of way on the laneway linking Rosconnell Avenue to Rosconnell Close under Section 73 of the Roads Act, 1993.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle told the local municipal district meeting there had been a lot of antisocial behaviour taking place in the vicinity of the lane.

She added that closing off the route would not interfere with access by emergency vehicles in the area.

The councillor said that laneways in estates have a value for residents but they must not be used for gatherings of people which may cause antisocial behaviour.

She added: “It tends to be a small minority of people causing a disproportionate amount of trouble.”

Cllr Chris Pender said he works closely with residents in the are and added that they want the route closed.



Transfer

Cllr Mark Stafford said that he understood from the legislation that the strip of land would be transferred to any nearby landowners to extend their gardens but residents would have to bear the cost.

District engineer Brenda Cuddy said that a number of neighbouring householders were interested in acquiring the land if they can afford it.

She added: “We will look at the various options and the cost implications.”

Road works

Meanwhile, the meeting also heard that over six weeks of proposed works are due to be carried out in Newbridge starting next month.

Irish Water, in partnership with the Council, is working on the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme which is building a new wastewater network in several locations in Newbridge and Naas.

Construction was due to begin along the Athgarvan Road from October 27 until December 1 during Level 5 restrictions but it emerged that an unidentified local retail objected to the project taking place without due process such as a public notice period.

District engineer Brenda Cuddy said permission has been sought to carry out the proposed rescheduled works from early February to the start of the third week of March.

A section of Athgarvan Road is expected to be closed to the public for the duration of the works.



Strategic

The district engineer told councillors at the municipal meeting that the works were “strategic to Newbridge”.

Irish Water said the construction works would be carried out in a controlled and safe manner, abiding by all public health measures during Level 5 restrictions in keeping with Government and HSE guidelines to protect workers, their families and the broader community.

At the municipal district’s October meeting, councillors had agreed to allow the works proceed in order to take advantage of lower than normal traffic levels in Newbridge town due to the Level 5 restrictions.