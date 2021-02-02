Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, February 2

The death has occurred of P.J. (Paddy Joe) Curtin

Blackwood, Robertstown, Kildare / Kinvara, Galway



Curtin, P.J. (Paddy Joe), Blackwood, Robertstown, Co. Kildare and late of Kinvara, Co. Galway, January 31st 2021, passed away suddenly, but peaceful

The death has occurred of Carmel Dockery (née Fitzpatrick)

Curryhills, Prosperous, Kildare



Dockery, (nee Fitzpatrick), Carmel, Curryhills, Properous, Co. Kildare, January 31st 2021. Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Ciaran. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Owen, Donal and Garrett, daughters-in-law Eilis, Elaine and Caitriona, grandchildren Paul, Ruth, Amy, Tom and Mark, brother Tony, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current Government restrictions a private family funeral will take place for Carmel. Those wishing to send their condolences may do so in the section below. Carmel's funeral cortege will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous at approximately 10:30am on Wednesday for those who wish to form a socially distanced guard of honor en route to the Church of Our Lady and Saint Joseph, Prosperous arriving for 11am Funeral Mass.

Should you wish to view Carmel's Funeral Service online may do so at www.prosperousparish.net at 11am on Wednesday. Burial to follow at Killybegs cemetery.

ly at home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty, sons Brian and Packie, daughter Lisa, son in law Pascal, daughters in law Mary & Joanne, grandchildren Megan, Poppy, Dylan, Paddy and Harry, brothers John & Gerard, sister Carmel, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, Rest In Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Kennedy

Ballyfermot, Dublin / Sallins, Kildare



Francis (Frank) Kennedy passed away (peacefully) with his family on the 29th January 2021, formerly of Cloiginn Road, Ballyfermot. Francis resided in Sallins, Co. Kildare. A true gentleman, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Veronica, son Seán & his partner Jade, daughter Rebecca & her partner Luis; the late Tess and by his brothers and sisters Alan, Patsy, Brian, Marion, Willie, Kathleen, Susan, Bernard and late Tommy, his loving family of aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins and his wide circle of family & friends here and overseas and by his work colleagues from Jungheinrich & The Olympia Theatre.

May he rest in peace

A private family funeral will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.30am in St. Matthew’s Church, Ballyfermot, which can be viewed on the parish website (Click Here) with burial after at Bodenstown Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot may leave a personal message in the Condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Esther Maher

Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Beach Park Nursing Home, Kildare Town. Predeceased by her husband William (Barney) and her daughter Pauline. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Olive, Una, Linda, Monica, Lorraine and Sinead, sons David, Liam, Derek and Eamon, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Arthur, sister-in-law Una, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Esther Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 10 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock.

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Esther's Funeral Mass can be viewed at The Carmelites Church, Kildare Town Facebook page.

The death has occurred of Marcus McFadden

Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Athy, Kildare



Marcus McFadden, late of Toastal Terrace, Drumshambo, Co. Leitrim, and Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy, Co. Kildare, passed peacefully Monday 1st February, 2021. Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Sylvester and sister Theresa Hutchinson. Mourned by his brother Frank, sister-in-law Christina McFadden, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he enjoy eternal Rest in the glory of God

"There is no business like show business, like no business I know."

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 10 persons). Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below.

Funeral Mass for Marcus will be held in St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy on Wednesday (February 3rd) at 11am, followed by burial in St. Michael’s (New) Cemetery, Athy. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.parishofathy.ie.

The family wish to thank the staff of Cloverlodge Nursing Home for the care shown to Marcus.

he death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) O'Neill

Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare



Ex Sergeant Magee Barracks, Kildare Town. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Husband of the late Elenor. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Helen, Karen, Yvonne and Pamela, sons-in-law Tony, Frank and Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Cora, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bobby Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 10 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock.

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Bobby's Funeral Mass can be viewed at The Carmelites Church, Kildare Town Facebook page.

The death has occurred of Eddie (Edward) REID

Dollymount Rise, Clontarf, Dublin / Kildare



Surrounded by family and the amazing nursing staff at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Vivienne, daughters Avril (Duggan) and Janette, son-in-law Alan, his adored grandchildren Faye, David and Mark, sisters Sheila, Evelyn, Ada and Pattie, brother Ger, sister-in-law Pamela, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends including members of Highfield Golf Club (Kildare), Royal Dublin Golf Course (Clontarf) and the Irish Turf Club.

May Eddie Rest in Peace

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Friends of Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore.