Naas café owner aims to help reduce 'coffee cup litter' across the town

A Naas café has launched re-usable cups for customers to cut down on litter created by takeaway coffee cups in the town.

A Naas Municipal District meeting recently heard that some 1,000 coffee cups were found in a single day in Naas during a clean-up operation led by local Tidy Towns volunteers.

Councillors called for existing bins to be relocated to litter blackspot areas and for them to be emptied more often.

Owner of Yum Yums café on Friary Road, David O’Brien said: "We became aware of the [coffee cup litter] issue a number of weeks ago as we have seen such an increase in our own disposable packaging for foodstuffs and as a person living in Naas I felt my company had to do our part in addressing this issue.

"We have in the past fortnight partnered with a company called 2GoCup, a small Irish start up company who provide my business with reusable keep cups for hot beverages.

"We provide our customers with the keep cup upon purchase of a hot beverage and the customer returns the cup on their next visit for a clean keep cup.

"The scheme is based on a €1 deposit for the cup. Currently we are giving out 500 of these cups complimentary to our customers."

David said his company is one of a number of companies in Naas which are actively trying to make a difference regarding litter and the environmental impact of disposable waste.