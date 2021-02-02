Attack on man in his home in rural area is condemned by local councillors

A man seriously injured in an aggravated burglary near Monasterevin remains in hospital as local politicians condemned the crime.

Two men entered the property in the Duneany area on Saturday evening and assaulted the owner of the house.

The owner, a man aged in his 60s, is still receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries.

A number of items were taken from the property and Gardaí believe the suspects fled the scene in a car.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Noel Connolly said: I've received lots of phone calls from concerned residents. The Duneany area is very rural and people are concerned about the safety of older people in particular. The details emerging relating to baseball bats and wood with nails are horrific.

I hope the man is doing well in hospital. Coming so soon after the incident in Pairc Mhuire in Newbridge it is even more concerning.

Garda visibility is something that people are raising. Even Covid-19 checkpoints are a deterrent and these have been few and far between in recent weeks.

Hopefully the proposed county-wide Community Alert Scheme will help."

Local municipal district mayor, Cllr Kevin Duffy described the incident as a " shocking and horrific attack".

He added: "Duneany is a small, friendly rural community, and I know many of the local community are shocked and worried about the events that unfolded on Saturday night.

"Anyone with any information or notices anything on Saturday should contact gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Duneany and Kildangan areas of Monasterevin between 5pm and 9pm on Saturday to contact them.

Anyone in the wider community of Monasterevin who may have noticed unusual activity in the area is also asked to contact Kildare Garda station on 045-527730, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

Kildare Gardaí recently warned members of the public not to keep large sums of cash at home.

The warning came following recent burglaries in Newbridge and Clane which resulted in raiders taking significant sums of money.

Gardaí are currently involved in Operation Thor which focuses on interrupting and preventing burglary and related crime.

Gardaí said many burglaries have a devastating effect on victims and officers are determined to clamp down on the activities of criminals involved in carrying out these crimes.