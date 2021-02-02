Have you seen Joseph? Gardaí issue missing person's alert

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 38 year old Joseph Langan who has been missing from the Wellpark Road area of Galway since Tuesday of last week.

Joseph is described as being 6ft in height, of slim build with short hair.

When last seen Joseph was wearing a green coat, dark jeans and dark trainers with white soles.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Joseph is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.