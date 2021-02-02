Kildare town business has plans to expand

A long-established business in Kildare town has plans to expand.

Heffernan's Tyres on the Curragh Road, which was founded more than 50 years ago, has submitted a planning application to Kildare County Council for a proposed expansion on the site of its premises.

Being planned is a steel-framed storage building to the rear of the existing commercial building.

Documents were lodged with the Council in recent days and planners will study the proposals and make a decision in coming weeks.

Meanwhile the Junction 14 Mayfield service facility off the M7 near Monasterevin is planning a 291.84 square metre industrial storage unit.

Also in the planning documents are provisions for an access roadway and other site works.

The project has an estimated construction value of just under €500,000, according to Construction Information Services.