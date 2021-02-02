PHOTOS: Gardaí want to reunite stolen dogs and puppies with their owners
A Garda with a Chihuahua
Gardaí have seized 12 dogs and five puppies in Galway.
The seizure was made shortly after 10am yesterday when gardaí searched a number of vehicles in the Kiltulllagh area near Athenry.
During the course of the search, the following breeds were discovered in three vehicles:
Five Golden Labrador puppies, a black Lurcher, two Chihuahuas, three Collie crosses, two Springer Spaniels, a Foxhound Beagle, a Terrier, a Cocker Spaniel, and a Setter.
Anyone who may be missing a dog or may have had a dog stolen recently matching the description of these is asked to contact gardai.
Contact Athenry Garda Station on 091 844016 or Galway Garda Station on 091 538000.
