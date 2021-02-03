More details emerge of Newbridge burglary of elderly couple as gardaí renew public appeal for information

More details have emerged of an aggravated burglary in Newbridge on New Year's Eve as gardaí renewed their appeal for information.

The crime that took place at a house in Páirc Mhuire between 5.15pm and 5.30pm on December 31 featured on the Crimecall programme on RTE.

Gardaí said that one of the occupants of the house - a man in his early 90s was threatened by a masked man and hit in his chest with a baton.

The occupant was forced to give the raider money that he had in his pocket while other intruders ransacked the home.

A Garda statement said:

"On the date in question at approximately 5:15pm to 5:30pm, an elderly couple were in their sitting room when the doorbell rang.

The owner of the house opened the door and noticed a male not known to him, standing at the front door, dressed in dark clothing and wearing what appeared to be a hat and mask.

This male pushed past the injured party and went into the sitting room where the second injured party was.

"Approximately four other males then entered the house through the front door, into the hallway and upstairs in the house.

"The first suspect had what is described as a dark-coloured baton.

"The injured party was threatened and hit him in the chest with the baton by the suspect who demanded all the money in the house. The injured party gave him what was in his pocket.

All the other suspects upstairs then came running down the stairs and left through the front door.

"The first suspect left the sitting room at this point and also left through the front door.

During the course of the burglary, an amount of cash was taken from an upstairs bedroom.

"An imitation firearm was also recovered at the scene by the Gardaí.

Description of Suspects

All suspects are reported to have worn dark clothing with their faces covered with only their eyes visible.

They were tall and had a fit build.

The suspect that remained in the sitting room spoke with a local Kildare accent and wore black “desert” type boots.

Appeal

Gardaí are appealing to anyone:

Who may have been in the vicinity of Pairc Mhuire between the hours of approximately 5pm and 6pm on 31/12/2020 and noticed any unusual or suspicious behaviour by any persons or vehicles.

Who has a dash cam on their vehicle who may have been in the area to check same or make them available to the Gardaí?

Were there any suspicious callers to houses in the area that day or in the days or weeks prior to the incident?

Who may have CCTV footage which cover the roads nearby Pairc Mhuire estate and have not yet been in contact with Gardaí?

Who may have any information in relation to the incident?

Gardaí in Newbridge are investigating and can be contacted at: 045440180