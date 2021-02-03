Hundreds of Kildare people waiting for Driver Theory Tests suspended due to Covid-19

Hundreds of Kildare people hoping to learn to drive in 2021 are in limbo as the Government has not classified the Driver Theory Test (DTT) as an essential service.

Therefore all DTT appointments are suspended under Level 5 which currently runs until March 5.

The Department of Transport said additional capacity will be available in all test centres when Level 5 is lifted.

Plans are also underway to deliver the DTT online.

Several TDs have raised the issue in the Dáil in recent weeks.

Local Senator Mark Wall of the Labour Party said he is receiving representations about the issue.

He said: "I do believe we need to urgently open the Driver Theory Tests.

"I am dealing with a large number of people who need a licence in some cases for very essential work.

"It is also preventing some from taking up work due to the changes in travel arrangements due to the pandemic.

"I believe it is very important that Government look at this urgently.

Labour TD Sean Sherlock was told in a Dáil parliamentary question, that over 54,000 people nationwide are booked in to sit a test between March 6 when Level - is currently scheduled to be lifted - and November 31.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton told the Dáil last month that a remote testing service is being piloted for specific categories and cars and motorcycles will be added to in coming weeks.

The minister said: “During the pilot phase, remote testing will be available on a limited basis and extra capacity will be added as it is rolled out to allow more customers to sit their theory test online.

“Remote testing allows candidates to test from their home or another suitable environment once the minimum requirements for the service have been met.

“I understand the Road Safety Authority expect the initiative to be extended for car and motorcycles.”

"The RSA are keen to progress and extend the service to all categories of Driver Theory Test.

“However scaling up operations to facilitate higher numbers will take time to achieve.”