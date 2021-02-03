Kildare Gardaí investigating after licensed firearm taken during burglary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary in the Broadford area which took place on Wednesday, January 27.

A bedroom window was forced in the property between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

A number of items were taken and it's understood a licensed firearm was missing from the house afterwards.

A Garda statement said:

"An Garda Síochána responded to reports of an alleged burglary at a domestic premises in Broadford, Co. Kildare on the afternoon of January 27th 2021.

"A sum of cash and a number of items were taken from the premises during the incident.

"It's understood that the house was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

"Investigations are ongoing."