Kildare singer raises funds for St Brigid's Hospice with online gig
Ross Donegan
Kildare performer Ross Donegan has already raised thousands of euro for St Brigid's Hospice with an online gig.
The mini concert went out to fans at 9pm on Friday last and has so far been viewed over 12,000 times.
WATCH HERE
www.facebook.com/rossdmusic
DONTATE HERE
https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/
Ross has been entertaining friends, family and fans on Facebook with impromptu sessions over the last few months.
Last August, during the Kildare-Laois-Offaly lockdown, his version of The Offaly Rover song was a big hit.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on