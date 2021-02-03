"I'm a mum and I'm panicking" - Woman living in Naas appeals for help for herself and her son

A Brazilian woman living in Co Kildare has described her struggle to obtain a work visa in Ireland.

Janice Reis de Oliveira, who has an Irish-born son (13) returned to Ireland in February last year, a few weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Janice said she is depending on the support of friends at the moment as she cannot secure work as a cleaner without a work visa.

She said: "I didn’t expect that the pandemic was going to happen, and now it is 11 months later and there is still no answer from the Government about a visa.

"They have requesting the documents and I have posted them all. I'm not getting any social welfare payments from the Government because my visa is still not sorted.

"I can’t go back to Brazil because I will lose my place in the process. I was doing some part-time cleaning but now with this Level 5 lockdown I’m not doing anything.

"We are depending on the help of friends."

Janice has appealed for help from solicitors, organisations or politicians about what to do next.

She added: "We are in friend's house, my son is sharing a bed with me, we just need a place, or any idea or help.

"We have friends praying and trying to help us.

"I’m a mum and I’m just panicking. I heard this lockdown could go until April. I just need a small place to live with my son until my visa is sorted."

If you can help Janice, please email: reis.janice@gmail.com.