Kildare nursing home continues to battle Covid infections

A Kildare nursing home is continuing to battle a Covid infection which has resulted in the deaths of nine residents.

The Irish Times yesterday reported that the outbreak had also led to an additional 31 residents becoming infected in addition to 40 cases among staff.

Beech Park Nursing Home, which is located on the Rathangan road outside Kildare town told The Irish Times that many of the infected residents were out of isolation and 11 staff were back at work. Five residents and staff are still being treated in hospital and 28 residents remain Covid positive.

In a statement, it said: “It is, however, with deep sadness that we confirm the deaths of nine of our residents as a result of having contracted Covid-19 over this tragic period. A further three residents and two members of staff remain in hospital."

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have died, and our thoughts and prayers are very much with them and those still receiving hospital treatment at this time.”

The nursing home said it was continually in contact with the residents' families and staff members affected by the virus. It's understood additional senior management and staff had been deployed to manage the outbreak.