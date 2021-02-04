Naas woman allegedly bit garda

A woman who allegedly bit a garda on the hand, appeared at Naas District Court on February 3.

Antonia Bucur, 37, whose address was given as 3 Artisan Cottages, Newbridge Road, Naas, was prosecuted for assault at Kilcullen Road, Naas, on December 7, 2019.

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court that the defendant was initially detained for an alleged breach of the Public Order Act following a disturbance.

After she was arrested and handcuffed she bit Garda Byrne on the hand, breaking the skin.

Sgt Kelly said the garda was out of work for a time and had to undergo a number of blood tests.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case until June 2.