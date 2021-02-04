Kildare record third highest number of new dwellings built in last quarter of 2020

County Kildare recorded the third highest number of housing units built in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

After South Dublin (917) and Dublin city (912), Kildare saw 562 new dwellings completed.

These included 62 single houses (11%), 484 scheme houses (86%) and 16 apartments (3%).

There were 477 completions in Meath and 379 in Wicklow.

Nationally, 20% of completions are single houses (whether in rural or urban settings) with 56% in schemes and 23% apartments.

For 2020 as a whole, the Naas (W91) Eircode area had the most completions in 2020 at 871.

The CSO said the average new dwelling size index, which is calculated by linking ESB domestic connections to BER assessments, indicates that the average size of new dwellings is continuing to decline, decreasing by 3.8% in 2020.

It said this is driven by an increase in the percentage of apartments completed, and the decrease in size of single dwellings.