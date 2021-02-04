Kildare singer-songwriter's song features on new Netflix series starring Katherine Heigl
Firefly Lane
Megan O'Neill will release 'Devil you know' this weekend
Kildare's Megan O'Neill was bursting with excitement when her song featured on the first episode of Firefly Lane which debuted on Netflix yesterday.
She celebrated with a bottle of bubbly. Check out her celebrations below.
Her version of Time in a Bottle is on her second album which is being released in March. It's been a busy week for the Ballymore Eustace singer songwriter. She also appeared on the Today Show on RTE earlier this week.
#celebrations #fireflylane #netflix #sync pic.twitter.com/srT8TiLphY— meganoneill (@meganoneill) February 4, 2021
